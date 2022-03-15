Shot 9 times at New Zealand mosque, survivor walks for peace NICK PERRY, Associated Press March 15, 2022 Updated: March 15, 2022 1:02 a.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The lingering injuries from being shot nine times did not stop Temel Atacocugu from completing a two-week walk and bike ride for peace on Tuesday, the third anniversary of a gunman's slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers.
Atacocugu set out to retrace the gunman's 360-kilometer (224-mile) drive from Dunedin to the two Christchurch mosques where he carried out his attack.