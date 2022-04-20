Muslim properties razed in New Delhi after communal violence

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities riding bulldozers razed a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi before India's Supreme Court halted the demolitions Wednesday, days after communal violence shook the capital and saw dozens arrested.
Shop owners weeded through the rubble of their shops afterward to collect their belongings. But for nearly an hour after the Supreme Court order, officials continued to demolish structures, including the outer entrance and stairs leading into a mosque. They stopped the bulldozers just outside the entrance of a Hindu temple, about 50 meters from the mosque, and began to retreat, spurring outrage from Muslim residents who said they were being targeted.