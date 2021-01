WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy shot to death in Connecticut was one of several teens who tried to rob another youth, who opened fire at his attackers, police said Saturday.

Waterbury police identified the teen who was killed early Friday morning as Taevan Moshier and also announced five other teenagers had been arrested, including another 17-year-old boy who was the intended victim of the robbery and shot Moshier.