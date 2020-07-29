Shooting deaths of 2 found in burning home ruled homicides

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The shooting deaths of two people found inside a burning home this week have been ruled homicides, authorities said.

Justin Lee Walker, 34, and Melinda Kay Pointer, 47, were both shot in the head and torso, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Akron residents were found early Tuesday by firefighters who had extinguished a fire at their residence. Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom before the blaze erupted and quickly engulfed the home.

Authorities declined to release further details about the shootings, citing the ongoing investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two victims were related or how long they had lived at the home.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.