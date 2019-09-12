Shooting death of child investigated in St. Louis County

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Another shooting has claimed the life of a child in the St. Louis area, but police haven't determined if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

A boy described by St. Louis County police as 3 or 4 years old was shot Thursday at an apartment building near the town of Jennings. A relative driving the child to the hospital saw a county police car and waved down an officer. The officer gave medical attention and then escorted the family to the hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The child's name has not been released.

St. Louis city has been the site of 11 confirmed homicides involving children ages 16 and younger so far this year and St. Louis County has reported two homicides involving children in 2019.