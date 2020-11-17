Shooting at Georgia home leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

BLAKELY, Ga. (AP) — Police responded to a call about a southwest Georgia home break-in to find three men shot, one of whom later died.

Blakely police tell local news outlets that 63-year-old Clifford L. Moore was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police found him shot at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Two other men, aged 36 and 30 were treated for wounds and released from hospitals.

The police were called to the site after a report of a home invasion and shooting. It's unclear if any of the men shot lived at the house.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the inquiry. No one has been arrested and no suspects have been publicly named.