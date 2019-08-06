Sheriff's office in western Indiana affected by malware

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff's office in western Indiana says its computer systems have been infected with a malware virus.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that information technology staff was working on the issue and people may see a delay in email response from sheriff's office workers. The Tribune-Star reports deputies in the field also were filling out paper reports for incidents.

The department says law enforcement services weren't affected by the malware virus, which infected computer systems over the weekend.

Other government offices in Vigo County in July experienced a malware attack that affected email and computer operations in various offices, including within the courts.