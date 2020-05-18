Sheriff's office charges North Carolina man in wife's death

SNOW HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man whose wife was reported missing last week is now charged in her death, a sheriff's office said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office charged Daniel Herrera, 52, in the murder of his wife, Yelbi Garcia, 39, WITN reported. Herrera was arrested on Monday at a home in Washington.

Garcia was reported missing on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said she was last seen at her house in Snow Hill last Wednesday.

Herrera is currently being held without bond in the Greene County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney representing him.