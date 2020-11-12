Sheriff's deputy placed on leave as deadly shooting probed

NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have placed a sheriff's deputy in northern Ohio on paid administrative after they said the deputy shot and killed an armed suspect.

The deputy responded Tuesday night to a report in New Lyme Township of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself and shoot at police, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson said in a written statement.

The sheriff said the man had been drinking and was armed with a shotgun. The sheriff said the deputy tried to deescalate the situation but fired twice when the man pointed the weapon at the deputy.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital in Cleveland.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of the deputy or the suspect.