Sheriff's deputy charged with assault, misconduct

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff's deputy has been charged with assault, official oppression and misconduct, authorities said.

Scott Anthony Hull, 51, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a Hickman County grand jury, according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The agency said it began investigating Hull in January after an excessive force complaint was received. During the investigation, agents developed information indicating Hull was responsible for the assault of two individuals during arrests that were made in November 2019 and January 2020, authorities said.

Hull was booked into the Hickman County Jail. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.