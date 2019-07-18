Shelter-in-place lifted after fire at chemical plant

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant led to a shelter-in-place order for residents in communities near the facility until it was lifted when air quality tests came back normal.

NorthJersey.com reports that after being ordered to stay indoors for several hours on Thursday, residents near Diamond Chemical in East Rutherford were told around 4 p.m. that nothing was wrong with the air.

Some people reported smelling chlorine. Officials ordered people to turn off air conditioners during the shelter-in-place.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Diamond Chemical is listed as a soap and detergent manufacturer.