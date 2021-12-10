Shell walks 'tightrope' of demands amid climate pressures

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell investors are expected to change the company’s name Friday and approve moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom as the oil giant faces criticism it has been slow to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Shell says the changes will accelerate payouts to shareholders and help the company shift its focus to renewable energy. Shareholders met Friday to vote on the plan, including a simplified corporate structure that will give the Anglo-Dutch firm a single class of shares and unify its headquarters in London.