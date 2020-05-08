“She’s my rock” — mother and daughter nurses fight coronavirus on front lines

Emily Fawcett, R.N., a native of Darien, works the front lines at Lenox Hill.

Much like the rest of the country, Darien native Emily Fawcett, 30, and her mother, Darien resident Sharon Fawcett, 62, will be Facetiming to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Unlike a large percentage of the rest of the country, both of them are registered nurses currently on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients - one in New York City and one in Connecticut.

Hope Huddles go national

Emily, a member of Darien High’s Class of 2007 and a former Post 53 member, has become a well known face of COVID-19 “war time” nurses. She’s been featured in New York newspapers and interviewed as one of three New York nurses by Oprah for her namesake magazine. Watch the interview here.

The stress, devastation and anxiety was overwhelming for many of the staff — and specifically the emergency room nurses, as they only saw the patients at their worst. This is what prompted Emily to create Hope Huddles, as a way to try to keep the morale up at the hospital. The effort has spread as far as Detroit and Hawaii.

“I was on a text thread late at night with some of my ER nurse friends and they were telling me how they were literally having mental breakdowns. That it was the first time they had ever cried at work. They just weren’t doing well,” she said.

“They just kept getting sick patient after sick patient — we were getting 20 and 30 year olds on ventilators. It was just heartbreaking for them,” she said.

Hope Huddles are for the nurses to huddle with their team every morning and hear the positive news around the hospital — how many discharges there were, how many patients were able to come off a ventilator.

“Just some good positive stories to boost the morale a little bit,” she said.

Scary moments

The alarm froze everyone in their tracks.

Emily said they were used to a new normal of a hectic and noisy overhead public address alert system at Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital. “Code Blue,” which Emily said previously occurred once or twice a day, were coming every five minutes at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

But this alarm sound was different. It was the peak of patients being treated who couldn’t breathe — and the alarm meant the hospital itself was running critically low on oxygen.

“It was the scariest moment for everyone,” Emily said.

“All of a sudden, all of those alarms meant those who were on oxygen had their oxygen not working,” she said.

The hospital staff frantically had to move all the patients to manual oxygen tanks and manually be these critical patients’ breathing machines until the supply was replenished — about 30 minutes of pure terror.

“That was the worst,” she said.

“There were so many patients on oxygen, it overloaded the whole system,” she said. “This was wartime nursing. It was a war zone. But we made it through.”

With New York City as the hotbed of the coronavirus outbreak, Fawcett said when the crisis began two months ago, it was “an absolute nightmare.”

“The amount of patients coming in, and the amount of sick patients coming in, was insane. They would need to get in rooms right away and on a breathing tube,” she said.

“Just the volume of patients coming in and how sick they were,” she said.

The influx of patients meant Lenox Hill Hospital literally constructed five to six new units overnight, transforming existing units, like the psychiatric and pediatric units, into COVID units. All of the 400 patients they were treating at the height of the coronavirus outbreak were COVID-19 patients.

“We were only COVID for about a month and a half,” she said.

“My whole nursing expertise became only how to treat these patients, which took a while to learn,” Emily said.

Mother and daughter support

Emily says it is hard for those not on these front lines to be able to share that stress with loved ones who don’t understand it. However, Emily has the perfect support system for that — her mother, Sharon, has been a nurse for 40 years, and has also been on the front lines, treating COVID-19 patients at Norwalk Hospital. Sharon, in a prophetic turn of events, was born on Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

“Being able to call her — she knows what’s going on, she knows how hot our gear is, the masks we have to wear, the gowns we have to wear. She knows what is like to have to intubate or put patients on ventilators. She knows what it’s like to constantly have to hear the Code Blues overhead,” Emily said.

“It’s been really nice to decompress with her. Of course she was very worried about me in the beginning,” she said.

Sharon said to say she was proud of Emily is an “understatement.”

“She’s given me so much strength,” Sharon said.

Now nearing the age of retirement, Sharon said she’s never seen anything like this in her decades long career — which she started during the beginnings of HIV.

“All of us are totally new to this. Everything is changing and most of us hate change. It has been really really tough and stressful. I’m more physically and emotionally exhausted than I ever have been.

“This is absolutely the most challenging thing for everyone. When has it ever been that a family member can’t visit a family member in the hospital?” she said.

Sharon said patients are literally dying and can’t have a family member holding their hand.

“They’re watching them taking their last breaths over Zoom,” she said.

Tough moments

Emily talked about one set of patients that were tough emotionally on her. Early on, a husband was brought in by his wife in very bad shape.

“He was incredibly sick and had to be immediately put on a ventilator. The next week, the wife shows up and she is my patient,” she said.

Knowing how sick her husband was, every night she and the wife would pray together and cry together.

Because the woman had no children, and they feared what would happen if both husband and wife worsened, Emily facilitated a call with the woman’s nephew to arrange for him to become their healthcare proxy.

“One day I came in and he had gotten better. He was off the ventilator and in the same room with her. I got to meet the man I had been praying for. And they ended up going home together,” she said.

Sharon, who is usually a joint replacement center nurse, said her patients are usually healthy, optimistic and well prepared for their surgeries. It was nothing like what she is now facing in Norwalk.

She described a very difficult moment when she was caring for a patient in her 80s.

“She wasn’t doing well. We had put her on comfort measures and a morphine drip. We called her daughter so her daughter’s voice was the last thing she’d hear,” Sharon said.

“That was hard,” she said.

Mental support

Emily described the mental support put in place at Lenox Hill. When staffers get overwhelmed, they call a “Code Lavender.”

Those codes mean a person is close to being overwhelmed mentally. The hospital has holistic nurses on staff as well as psychological professionals and religious counselors who respond.

There’s also the “warm line” established where medical professionals can call to talk or just scream and yell to relieve the stress to medical professionals who understand what they are going through.

What’s ahead

Currently, Emily said Lenox Hill is now down to 150 COVID-19 patients and has started treating other patients again. However, that slowdown has its own challenges. Given more time to think, the anxiety remains.

“It creates a whole new slew of emotions. As the adrenaline winds down, it feels weird to be coming out of it. You really start to process things. We have anxiety about if there’s a second surge, will it be as bad as the first one. I equate it to a soldier come home from war. My colleagues are having the same emotions,” Emily said.

Sharon said the patient influx in Norwalk is also easing up a bit. However, she added that “we cannot let our guard down.”

“We still need to be extremely cautious. There is still so much we don’t know. We need to continue to self quarantine and be really vigilant about social distancing. I’m still really worried if we have a peak in the fall,” she said.

“I don’t know if we will ever return to normal,” Sharon said.

Family support

Emily said her family has been very supportive. Her father is deceased, but her mother and her sister Jessica, her husband and Emily’s three nephews, ages 5, 3 and 1 and a half, all live in Darien. Recently, her mother brought two of her nephews to New York City to surprise Emily during the 7 p.m. evening “clappy hour” Manhattan residents have been doing for frontline medical workers.

Her mother also drove in to drop off groceries and care packages for the frontline workers.

As for what Emily has done for her mother — “She’s given me so much strength.”

“She’s my rock. She puts things in perspective. When I start to talk about something, she says, ‘Mom, that doesn’t matter right now. We’re in a pandemic,’” Sharon said.

“People ask me if I’m worried about her being down there. I’m not. She has so much support down there. I’m so proud of her. She’s inspirational,” Sharon said.

Sharon says her family also appreciates and participates in the Darien Saturday night celebration for heroes. Her grandkids, who live a few houses down, join in and “are learning a lot right now.”

Signs of service

Emily attended Holmes School, Middlesex Middle School and Darien High School. She was part of EMS Post 53 all four years. The former head of Post 53, Susan Warren, now living in New Hampshire, called Emily an “outstanding young adult” during her time as a Postie.

“One could tell immediately that she had leadership qualities as she rose through the ranks and ultimately became an excellent EMT and Crew Chief,” she said.

Warren said Emily loved teaching the younger Posties and always set a good example for the others aspiring to reach the higher ranks within the organization.

“All these characteristics, I feel sure, have helped her stay strong and again be a compassionate leader on the front lines during these incredibly challenging times,” she said.

Janice Marzano, program director of The Depot Youth Center, was formerly the “lunch lady” at Holmes School while Emily was a student there. She echoed Warren’s comments that compassionate was the perfect word to describe Emily, even at a young age. She credited Sharon with exhibiting strength and compassion as a mother and a nurse.

“She followed right in her mother’s footsteps,” Marzano said.

As far as where Emily is now, Marzano said she would expect “nothing less.” As a child at Holmes, Emily was often the student who would comfort a classmate if they fell and got injured on the playground.

“I’m so proud to have had the privilege to know her,” Marzano said.

Emily, who minored in African studies and studied abroad in Kenya, also serves on the board of Crossing Thresholds, a nonprofit that works in Kenya. In addition to her work at Lenox Hill, she coordinates and runs free community health clinics in Kenya and travels there twice a year.

Emily also did a medical mission in Haiti a year ago, was on the USNS Comfort as a civilian nurse for a month this past August to help in the Venezuelan crisis, and responded to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Defining dedication

Separately, without knowing what the other said, both Emily and Sharon had the same reaction about why they do what they do.

Emily said she was never afraid of getting the virus.

“I was a lucky one going home to two other nurses in an apartment in Manhattan. I had no husband or kids to worry about. I didn’t think about getting sick at all. I never had any time to worry about it. I had to take care of patients,” she said.

The hospital staff was tested frequently and is now doing voluntary tests for antibodies in case they can donate plasma. Emily has already volunteered.

While Sharon said she’s never been in this situation where work threatens her own health, walking away is out of the question.

“We have nurses out with it, and one nurse who just left who had been really sick. He was intubated. It is scary. It is a huge threat. But you’ve just got to take care of yourself, get rest exercise and eat properly,” she said.

She added she can’t stress about it because that brings its own health issues. Facing this threat, instead, Sharon said, has made her even better at her job.

“I feel like this has made me a stronger and more compassionate nurse. I’ve dug deep and found courage and resilience that I never thought I would have,” Sharon said.

She says friends ask her, with being near retirement age, why she returns and doesn’t just retire now. Much like her daughter, Sharon says worrying about herself isn’t a consideration.

“Do it now? I couldn’t retire now,” Sharon said.

“Morally, I just couldn’t do it,” she said.