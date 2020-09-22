She ‘never stopped’: Darien holds vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The words “bravery” and “courage” were heard multiple times Monday evening in Darien at a vigil to commemorate the life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.

The vigil, which was attended by more than 60 people, was held at Town Hall Circle and hosted by the Darien League of Women Voters.

State and town leaders, as well as about 10 members of the League, paid tribute to Ginsburg with moving speeches.

Facing the crowd, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said Ginsburg was “remarkable in her own right and a trailblazer for equality, women’s rights, and for advancing the cause of so many issues that she found near and dear to her heart, and for the justice of our country.”

“She has such bravery, and courage and stood up for what she believed in,” Duff added.

Referring to current troubling times, Duff said “having bravery, being brave, having courage and standing firm to the values that make who one is, is something that we should strive for.”

Duff said Ginsburg always knew what it was like to fight for those who couldn’t fight for themselves, and who didn’t have a voice.

State Sen. Carlo Leone said all the obstacles Ginsburg overcame “would have been an accomplishment enough that they could have been in the history books.”

However, he said Ginsburg “never stopped.”

“She continued to push the envelope. She continued to overcome every obstacle that was put in her path — right up to the point that she became Supreme Court Justice. Her legacy is one that is going to be powerful and everlasting,” he said.

He spoke about the long-lasting impact Ginsburg will play in the lives of future generations.

“As we look back in history and those that come after us look back in history on her life, it will be an inspiration for so many people,” he said.

A moment of silence was also held in memory of Ginsburg’s life.

Several speakers said Ginsburg was nonpartisan, and praised her for that.

“She had a very famous relationship with justice [Antonin] Scalia, and even though they were on the opposite spectrum, their friendship overcame their differences of the ideas, and that also is something we can all aspire to,” Leone said. “She leaves something that will be missed and we hope her life and all her accomplishments continue to drive us forward to better our country.”

State Rep. Matt Blumenthal shared a story about some of the discrimination Ginsburg faced while at Harvard Law School, for being a woman in a world dominated by men.

Despite the treatment she received, “RBG was undeterred,” Blumenthal said.

“She continued to litigate, winning victory after victory, providing equal rights for women. She did it with a strategy that it was a brilliant as it was simple, as it must have been frustrating for her. Over and over, she argued that laws that discriminated on the basis of gender were unfair to men,” he said.

In a statement written by State Rep. Terrie Wood, which was read by Board of Education member Jill McCammon, Wood described how Ginsburg deeply impacted her life.

“Notorious RBG was a fierce and steady voice in support of equal justice for all. She was tenacious and undaunted in the face of discrimination. Always,” Wood wrote.

“She inspired many women to stand up, be strong and to believe in themselves,” Wood wrote. “I'll be forever appreciative of the grace she showed while moving the ball forward with persistence and speaking the truth without resorting to division or stridency. Ruth Bader Ginsberg is a lifetime role model.”

