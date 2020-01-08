Shaheen condemns Iran's use of ballistic missiles in attack

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she strongly condemns the use of ballistic missiles by Iran following its attack on Iraqi military installations housing U.S. troops.

Shaheen commented Tuesday night following Iran's retaliation against the United States for killing its most powerful military commander. Iran fired the missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops in what the Iranian supreme leader said was a “slap” against America's military presence in the region.

“Iran and the Trump administration must engage in diplomacy to de-escalate the situation, “ Shaheen, a Democrat, said in statement. “We do not yet know the full extent of the damage done and response by Iran. I expect the administration to fully brief Congress on what we know and what the next steps are. I remain adamant that war is not in America's or Iran's interest.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan, also a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday night: “Praying for the safety of our troops in Iraq as we await more details on today’s attacks."