Sex discrimination lawsuit filed against Saipan casino

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges in a lawsuit that a Saipan casino discriminates against women workers.

The agency filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging sexual harassment against Imperial Pacific in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The lawsuit cites examples such as sexual advances and demands for sexual favors by casino customers. The agency says Imperial Pacific shrugged off employee complaints and that those who complained were fired or faced other retaliation.

Imperial Pacific didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The casino has had other labor issues. The casino agreed to pay $3 million to settle claims construction workers weren't paid minimum wages and overtime.

Four China-based construction firms agreed to pay $14 million in back wages and damages to thousands of Chinese workers building the casino.