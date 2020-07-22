Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Darien, area Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Darien and the area Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Darien and the area Wednesday. Photo: National Weather Service Photo: National Weather Service Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Darien, area Wednesday afternoon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Darien and the surrounding area Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, with the primary threat of damaging winds and large hail, and possibly a weak tornado.

A more organized line of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible late this afternoon into this evening. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts, and possibly a weak tornado.

Here is the the full forecast:

Today

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and southeast winds of around 8 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 a.m., with a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog is possible after midnight. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. There will be south winds of around 6 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half-inch possible.

Thursday

There is a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and noon, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 88. The heat index values will be as high as 95 with southwest wind of 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 9 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph will become northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and northeast winds of around 6 mph.

Friday night

It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 70.