Seven Darien High School seniors presidential scholar candidates

Contributed photo

Seven Darien High School seniors, Eleanor Chase, Alexander DelVecchio, Nicholas Liu, Alexander Oh, Christina Pizzani, Vincent Xu and Ethan Zhang have been selected as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. These students have been identified based on broad academic achievement, and having scored exceptionally well on the SAT, or ACT standardized college admissions tests.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by Executive Order of the president in the U.S. at the time, Lyndon B. Johnson, to recognize and honor some of the U.S.’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.