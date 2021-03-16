Skip to main content
Seven Darien High School seniors presidential scholar candidates

Staff
Seven Darien High School seniors have been selected as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. These students have been identified based on broad academic achievement, and having scored exceptionally well on the SAT, or ACT standardized college admissions tests. Top row left to right are: Nicholas Liu, Eleanor Chase, Alexander DelVecchio, and Christina Pizzani. Bottom row left to right are: Ethan Zhang, Vincent Xu and Alexander Oh.

Contributed photo

Seven Darien High School seniors, Eleanor Chase, Alexander DelVecchio, Nicholas Liu, Alexander Oh, Christina Pizzani, Vincent Xu and Ethan Zhang have been selected as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. These students have been identified based on broad academic achievement, and having scored exceptionally well on the SAT, or ACT standardized college admissions tests.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by Executive Order of the president in the U.S. at the time, Lyndon B. Johnson, to recognize and honor some of the U.S.’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the U.S.’s highest honors for high school students.

SAT stands for Scholastic Aptitude Test. ACT stands for American College Testing.