Settlement talks fail in Oregon youths' anti-US climate suit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon-based youth climate activists say settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice have failed six years after they first filed a landmark federal lawsuit that attempted to hold the nation's leadership accountable for its role in global warming.
The development, announced by the plaintiffs' attorney on Monday, comes as world leaders, including President Joe Biden, meet in Scotland to grapple with climate change.