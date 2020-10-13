Series aims to help Darien middle schoolers cope with anxiety
DARIEN — Minding Our Minds in Challenging Times, a free workshop series from The Depot, Darien’s Youth Center, geared toward all middle school-aged kids will be held Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning Oct. 15, Dec. 17. Jan. 14, March 11 and May 13.
The series will consist of group discussions, hands-on projects and an online video series offered after school. Workshops will be held in a socially distant way, or if needed, virtually. Workshops are being run by a team of children’s mental health and educational professionals from Silver Hill Hospital.
Topics include: managing stress and anxiety, building healthy habits and routines, and balancing digital life. Due to the nature of workshops space is limited to 12 students.
To register, go to https://dariendepot.z2systems.com/np/clients/dariendepot/eventRegistration.jsp?event=599&.
This program will be supported by a grant from The John and Ethel Kashulon Foundation.