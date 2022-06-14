Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer June 14, 2022 Updated: June 14, 2022 11:25 a.m.
Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon, after all. The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles, marking her return to Grand Slam action after a year away.
The owner of a professional era-record 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, and as big a star as tennis ever has seen, is going to tune up by playing doubles at a smaller grass-court event first, teaming with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne, England, next week.
HOWARD FENDRICH