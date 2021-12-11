Serbia roads blocked for 3rd weekend of lithium mine protest Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 10:10 a.m.
1 of11 Protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Environmental protesters blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining, despite a bid by the country's populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Environmental protesters blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining, despite a bid by the country's populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Environmental protesters blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining, despite a bid by the country's populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A protester stands on the highway during protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Environmental protesters have blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining. The protests took place on Saturday despite a bid by the country’s populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Protesters stand on the highway in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Environmental protesters blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining, despite a bid by the country's populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Protesters stand on the highway in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Environmental protesters blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining, despite a bid by the country's populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Environmental protesters blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining, despite a bid by the country's populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Environmental protesters blocked roads in Serbia for a third consecutive weekend to oppose plans for lithium mining, despite a bid by the country's populist government to defuse the demonstrations by agreeing to the key demands of organizers.
Several thousand people braved rain and cold weather Saturday to halt traffic in the capital, Belgrade, and in other cities and towns in the Balkan nation.