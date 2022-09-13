Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea warned Tuesday North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.
North Korea will likely be infuriated by the South Korean rhetoric as Seoul typically shuns such strong words to avoid raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.