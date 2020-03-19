Senate panel advances budget plan amid talk of virus impact

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican senators unveiled their version of Kentucky's next budget at a committee hearing where talk turned to the impact the new coronavirus will have on state tax collections and spending needs.

The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee advanced the revised spending plan Wednesday, sending it to the full Senate. Passing the two-year state budget is the biggest job facing lawmakers amid the uncertainty of how long they'll continue meeting during the virus outbreak.

Regarding the state's main funding formula for K-12 schools, known as SEEK, the Senate's spending plan calls for a per-pupil base guarantee of $4,161 in each year of the two-year period.

“This will be the highest SEEK per pupil of any of the three budgets that have been seen thus far," said committee Chairman Chris McDaniel.

The Senate made a number of changes to the House-passed version of the budget, but the committee's focus eventually turned to the impact that the coronavirus will have on state revenues.

McDaniel said the state faces the prospect of a “substantial decline” in tax revenues because of the economic slowdown caused by the virus. As a result, the budget plan that lawmakers ultimately pass “will have to look dramatically different,” he said.

“This is an absolutely unprecedented event,” McDaniel said.

Republican Sen. Tom Buford warned that the state’s revenue collections could plummet by $1 billion compared with tax receipts a year ago. Stock markets have nosedived and unemployment is expected to surge as the world hunkers down to try to stem the pandemic.

“We’re really in a tough spot,” Buford said.

Gov. Andy Beshear and lawmakers developed budget plans based on revenue projections made in late 2019. “The world has changed so drastically since December," GOP Sen. David Givens said.

Senators said they hope lawmakers will receive updated revenue forecasts before entering the final phase of budget work. Once the budget clears the Senate, the spending plan will end up in a conference committee of House and Senate leaders who will reach a final agreement.

The House passed its version of the budget earlier this month, working off the spending blueprint that Beshear submitted in late January.

Lawmakers also face coronavirus-related spending demands that weren't contemplated earlier this year. Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the Senate’s top-ranking Democrat, said the state's coronavirus hotline needs to be a funding priority.

“As a state, it’s incumbent upon us to help find funding for this essential service,” he said.

The Senate budget also puts considerably more into the state’s rainy day fund — seen as a cushion in case the economy continues to be damaged by fallout from the virus.