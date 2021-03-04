Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 11:39 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Senate committee on Thursday approved the nomination of New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to be interior secretary, clearing the way for a Senate vote that is likely to make her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved Haaland's nomination, 11-9, sending it to the Senate floor. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the lone Republican to support Haaland, who won unanimous backing from committee Democrats.