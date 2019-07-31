https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Semi-truck-driver-killed-when-he-was-hit-by-his-14270089.php
Semi-truck driver killed when he was hit by his truck
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by his own truck.
KIRO-TV reports that witnesses told troopers the man appeared to be making repairs to the truck on the shoulder of northbound I-5 in Tacoma when the rig started moving and struck him.
Troopers said the man's injuries were fatal.
