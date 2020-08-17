Selectmen to meet Monday — police accountability bill, new police commissioner on agenda

The Board of Selectmen will meet Monday night, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

The Board of Selectmen will meet Monday night, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be aired by Darien TV 79 live here.

The first item on the agenda will be a discussion with Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson on the recently passed police accountability laws. Read the full agenda here.

A police reform bill that was passed the CT state house and senate and signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont in late July could hold police personally accountable for brutality. It could also end a system in which officers fired from one department could find work in other towns and cities.

The bill’s most contentious part, which could hold individual officers liable in line with existing federal law, would take effect in July 2021.

It also will create an independent inspector general to investigate police-related shootings, prohibit choke holds except in cases where cops fear for their lives, and train police in better de-escalation tactics when dealing with crowds. Officers who witness coworkers abuse suspects would be required to intercede and report the instances, with new whistle blower protections.

Appointments

Also on the agenda is appointments. The board will take action on the reappointment of Parks & Rec Commission Chairman Lorene Bora to that commission for a three-year term.

A member of the Police Commission is also scheduled to be appointed Monday night.

The board recently appointed Republican Brent Hayes to the Police Commission. The board unanimously approved the appointment of Hayes, a former Republican Town Committee chairman and former RTM Finance & Budget Committee member, to the commission.

Hayes’ term will end June 30, 2022. He replaces former Republican police commissioner Thomas Joyce. The former Darien police commissioner resigned after concerns were raised over his tweets.

The agenda does not list who is being considered for that commission position. The board will conduct interviews during executive session of two candidates.

Though the candidates were not named, the commissioner position up for appointment is that of Kevin Cunningham, whose appointment was through June 30, 2020.

During a heated board discussion about filling the vacancy left by Joyce’s resignation in late June, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson noted that the Democratic Town Committee had sent the board a candidate recommendation of Sharad Samy.

The DTC voted to send Samy to the board for consideration for the commission for the term currently held by Kevin Cunningham, a former member of the Planning & Zoning Commission. The DTC had also submitted Samy as a candidate when Cunningham was appointed a year ago. Cunningham’s term took effect in September 2019, taking the place of retiring Chairman Paul Johnson. The board voted 3-2 along party lines to appoint Cunningham. At the time, the two Democratic selectmen who voted against Cunningham said both candidates were qualified.

Samy has been a Darien resident for nearly five decades. A Democrat, he is a member of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and is very active in town in regard to veterans affairs. He served in Djibouti, Africa, for a six-month period in 2005.

He said in a prior Darien Times article that after years of being a Republican, he became a Democrat when Barack Obama was first elected. Since then, he said he has not liked the direction his former party has gone.

Following that August 2019 vote, DTC Chairman David Bayne expressed surprise that the three Republican selectmen did not support Samy.

“Not only would his appointment have been a historic milestone for Darien, but the Police Commission is now bereft of a distinguished lawyer for the first time since at least the mid-1980s,” Bayne said last summer.

Other items

Also on the agenda are several financial transfers, the first selectman’s report, which usually includes the town’s latest COVID-19 update, and public comment.

Watch the meeting’s live stream or post meeting on video at http://www.darienct.gov/tv79.