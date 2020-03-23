  • Town of Darien seal Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

In response to orders issued by Gov. Lamont addressing the COVID-19 crisis, members of the public may not attend the March 23, 5 p.m. meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

This meeting will be available to the public via live streaming on http://www.darienct.gov/content/28025/30216/default.aspx.

For the agenda, click here.

Members of the public wishing to comment on an agenda item should e-mail their comments to kbuch@darienct.gov no later than 4 p.m., March 23.