Selectmen meeting closed to public: Live streaming available

In response to orders issued by Gov. Lamont addressing the COVID-19 crisis, members of the public may not attend the March 23, 5 p.m. meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

This meeting will be available to the public via live streaming on http://www.darienct.gov/content/28025/30216/default.aspx.

For the agenda, click here.

Members of the public wishing to comment on an agenda item should e-mail their comments to kbuch@darienct.gov no later than 4 p.m., March 23.