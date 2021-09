DARIEN — The selectmen are considering a series of restrictions at Highland Farm which would largely limit the athletics played there.

The list of proposed restrictions was presented to the board this week and included parking limits, time limits on sporting events, banning whistles and sharp noises and sequestering sports that use balls so they don’t go near the nearby Ox Ridge Riding and Racquet Club.

The restrictions discussed Monday will be revisited at the next selectmen meeting along with input from Ox Ridge and Darien Youth Soccer, which used the site in the spring.

The town took over Highland Farm a few years ago and held a soft opening for it in the summer of 2020. It was the former site of the Ox Ridge Hunt Club.

First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson said the original plan for the site was to keep it for passive activities like yoga offered by the parks and recreation department and walking paths; the acreage was never intended to be an athletic facility.

Outside groups are also able to lease the space, which Darien Youth Soccer did last spring.

The town is trying to be sensitive to safety while using a space so near Ox Ridge and created a buffer of taller grass to discourage children and dogs from standing on or going near the fence that separates the properties. she said.

“We’re making the very best efforts,” Stevenson said.

She said representatives from the club and the town attorney have met to go over mutual obligations.

The additional restrictions the selectmen are considering would become guidelines for the parks and recreation department programming if approved and includes the actual events sponsored by the town and ones the department approves from outside groups.

The proposed policy has 10 points, which include giving priority to passive recreation and limiting any approved athletics for children 12 and younger.

Other restrictions spell out that balls can’t interfere with the walking path and activities with balls must be held at least 200 feet from the property line shared with the club.

The selectmen said the soccer program had set up their one field on the other end of the property furthest from the club. Stevenson said she hadn’t heard complaints about the soccer program itself.

Whistles and other sharp noises would also be prohibited and the selectmen are also looking into whether any electronics use a frequency that would disturb the horses.

Participants at games and group events would be limited so that the vehicles for one activity don’t take up the whole parking lot. Athletic events can’t exceed six hours and must have 30 minutes between each event.

The policy also wouldn’t allow games or scrimmages and limits clinics and lessons to two weeks. It also wouldn’t allow athletic activities at all on Sundays and would require the equipment be removed daily — but the selectmen said they might be revisiting the last three points.

The selectmen are also deciding if their approval would be needed for outside group requests.

“We know these are very conservative proposals here,” Stevenson said.

Town Administrator Kate Clarke Buch said more restrictive items are easier to loosen as the board discusses the policy than it was the other way around.

Officials are considering a study to get a sense of all of the available athletic fields in town, the need for them and when they were used to determine how much the Highland Farm site was needed for athletics.

Stevenson said youth soccer had a field there this spring because lacrosse and field hockey displaced it from its fall location.

“There doesn’t seem to be enough field space for program demand,” she said.

Several selectmen said they needed to be careful to not set a precedent with the youth soccer program.

“I wouldn’t want to see an aggregate of athletic activities,” Stevenson said.