Seeking collectors: American Pickers is heading to Connecticut this fall to find treasures

American Pickers are coming to New England this fall, and are looking for collectors to visit.

Did you do some spring cleaning and find some neat old stuff lying around? Or are you a collector of vintage toys?

If so, there are two guys on a television show who might want to meet you.

American Pickers is hoping to find homes in Connecticut to visit in September and is looking for local leads. The team intends to film throughout the New England coast.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two skilled pickers, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

The show was originally intending to film over the summer but COVID-19 pushed that back. The team also says they take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and safety protocols for filming in each state. The plans will also change if things get worse.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, American Pickers as that you send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.