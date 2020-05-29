See, watch and listen! Darien’s music students performing and learning virtually

The Royle School String Players performed a living room recital for their families. In lieu of the spring concert, each string player will be performed a special concert for their own family on Thursday, May 14. Over the last few weeks, they have been preparing a program of music, which includes Hot Cross Buns and Twinkle Twinkle for the third grade beginners to I Got Rhythm and Strawberry Jam Session for the orchestra players.

Ox Ridge Orchestra Director, Mr. Dylan Spielvogel, created a virtual opportunity for our Ox Ridge String students to perform their version of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" along with a full orchestra. Watch here.

The members of Darien High School's Tri-M Music Honor Society created a series of virtual concerts over the last few weeks. These concerts were created as a way to reach out to the Darien community, including residents of the local nursing homes and retirement communities.

Tri-M is a nationally-recognized honor society that promotes service through music. Our chapter involves more than 100 DHS students from band, orchestra, and chorus. Watch here.

Photos

Over 100 band students in the Darien Public Schools participated in a virtual masterclass session on jazz improvisation with United States Coast Guard Musician, 1st Class Bryce Call. Mr. Call is a trumpet player who has performed with Aretha Franklin, Jon Faddis and the Bob Curnow Big Band as well as his current position in the Coast Guard Band. The students were able to hear Mr. Call perform, listened to examples of jazz performances and began to play the blues scale. The students were able to submit questions with the chat option and asked questions about trumpet and jazz performance, musical influences and practice routines. The session took place on Wednesday, May 20 and was set up and hosted by Middlesex Middle School Band Director, Brandon Babbin.