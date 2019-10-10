See new Disney program this Sunday at Darien Playhouse

Gabby Gabby Photo: Gabby And The Unsittables Photo: Gabby And The Unsittables Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close See new Disney program this Sunday at Darien Playhouse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Check out Disney’s new show, Gabby & the Unsittables this Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10 to 2 p.m.

Free popcorn, soda and admission, along with free gift bags for every child attending!

The show follows Gabby Duran who constantly feels like she’s living in the shadows of her successful mother and brilliant younger sister. However, when she lands a babysitting job it’s her chance to shine. She finds herself managing an unruly group of extraterrestrial children who are hiding out on Earth disguised as everyday kids. Gabby steps up to the challenge protecting the secret identities of these youngsters.

Contact the Depot for more information at (203) 655-0812 or visit dariendepot.com.