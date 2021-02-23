Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 12:49 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is set to hear from former U.S. Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count.
Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.
MARY CLARE JALONICK