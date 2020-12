ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A security guard who was assaulted last week in a parking lot of the New Hampshire hospital has died of his injuries, police said.

Richard Semo, 64, of Farmington died Friday night after sustaining injuries from an attack on Dec. 13, around 3:20 a.m., in a lot of the Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Rochester Police Capt. Todd Pinkham confirmed on Sunday to Foster's Daily Democrat.