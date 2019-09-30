Secretary of the State Denise Merrill to visit Darien

On Wednesday Oct. 2, Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State of Connecticut will discuss maintaining election integrity in Connecticut at the League of Women Voters meeting at the Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Avenue Darien. The program, beginning with a coffee reception at 9:30 a.m. and presentation at 10 a.m. is free and open to the public.

The event is second in a series of celebratory events sponsored by the LWV of Darien this year to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote. The Darien League has chosen the theme “women using power to bring about positive change,” and this theme will be the centerpiece of LWV Darien programs this year.

For more information about the League of Women Voters, please visit: lwv.darien.org.