Second victim of Delaware cemetery shooting, age 86, dies

BEAR, Del. (AP) — An 86-year-old Maryland man who was shot alongside his 85-year-old wife while visiting a Delaware cemetery has died.

Delaware State Police said Sunday that the man died at a hospital Saturday, one day after he and his wife were shot at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery In Bear. She died Friday at the scene.

Police said Sunday that their names are not being released pending notification of next of kin. They are from Elkton, Maryland.

Police identified the shooter Sunday as 29-year-old Sheldon Francis of Middletown. Police say Francis exchanged fire with officers who responded to the shooting and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods. Police say it still remains unclear whether Francis shot himself or was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.