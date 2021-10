COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A second student faces charges after a firearm that was found at Richland Northeast High School.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry of a pistol, WIS-TV reported.

The girl told school administrators that she brought the gun to the school on Monday and then gave it to another student. That student, a 14-year-old boy, has been charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry, authorities have said.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Monday when a school administrator notified school resource officers that she found what she believed to be a gun in the bag of a 14-year-old student. After a search, deputies said a loaded handgun was found inside the bag.

Both students were transported to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis urged the community to help prevent guns in schools. He said he's working to bring in a group called “Be Smart” into his classrooms to teach teens about gun safety.

Davis said student safety is a high priority and it's of great concern that two students in his care put their lives and others at risk.

“It disheartens me we still have to have this conversation,” Davis said. “I feel schools are safe and statistically it bears out, but one incident shatters that perception then we have to work to repair that perception and it disheartens me.”