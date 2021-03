INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A second man has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death of another man at a suburban Kansas City motel, authorities said.

Prosecutors charged Tyler Russell, 29, of Lee’s Summit, with the murder count, robbery and armed criminal action in the death of Tomas Galvan. Another man, 26-year-old Steven Decker of Independence, was charged with similar counts in the case earlier this week.