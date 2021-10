Karen Ducey/Getty Images

SEATTLE (AP) — Ahead of Seattle’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline for city workers, Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz is urging department employees to get vaccinated, warning of a possible staffing challenge if they fail to do so.

In a letter sent to staff Friday, Diaz said the agency appears to still have hundreds of unvaccinated employees, based on the latest vaccination information submitted to the department, The Seattle Times reported.