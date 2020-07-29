Searchers find body of teen swept away by Kansas City creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The body of a teenager who was swept away in the current of a Kansas City creek has been found, officials said.

Search crews found the body of Trevion Mcafee, 19, on Monday afternoon near a spot where he went under the water of Indian Creek, the Kansas City Star reported.

Investigators said Mcafee had been with friends in the creek Sunday evening when he was caught by the creek’s swift current, went under the water and didn’t resurface. One of the friends with him told police they tried to help Mcafee, but couldn’t reach him. Mcafee’s family has said he couldn’t swim.

Mcafee was a sophomore at Metropolitan Community College and a Center High School graduate