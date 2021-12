TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — A California Highway Patrol investigator searching for a freeway shooting suspect was shot and wounded Thursday night in California's Central Valley and a sweeping search was underway for one of two attackers, authorities said.

Ten city blocks in Turlock were cordoned off and officers from various law enforcement agencies from throughout Stanislaus County were searching for the suspect, Turlock police Capt. Steve Williams said at an evening news conference.