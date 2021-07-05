Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished REBECCA SANTANA and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 2:29 a.m.
1 of15 The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the building’s remains in a plume of dust.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press that the demolition went “exactly as planned” around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
REBECCA SANTANA and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN