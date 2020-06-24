Search for missing woman leads to body in trash bag

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday were working to determine if a body wrapped in a trash bag is a woman reported missing in May.

The remains were found on Tuesday night in the city's Germantown section.

Haverford Township police were investigating the disappearance of a 25-year-old woman, officials said, and information received from a person taken into custody in connection with the disappearance led them to the body.

“14th district police were notified by Haverford Township police that the remains of a human body were found in a vacant lot under a train trestle in the 5700 block of Musgrave Street,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The medical examiner has yet to identify the body and there was no word on the cause of death.