Search for missing man in day 6 on Alabama lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The search for a missing Alabama man entered its sixth day on Smith Lake north of Birmingham on Tuesday, authorities said.

State police said teams were using sonar, diving equipment and aircraft to look for Dustin New, 26, of Fultondale. New was last seen on Thursday, when a boat capsized.

Water in the search area, which is located in Walker County, is as much as 140 feet deep in places with standing trees and fallen timber on the bottom. The conditions make the work that much tougher.