PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m., Onofri said. He said there were no obvious signs of “foul play,” but an official cause of death will be determined after a medical examiner’s review.