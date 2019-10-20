Sea-Tac increases security in anticipation of protest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities at Sea-Tac International Airport increased security in anticipation of a protest Saturday but disruptions to passengers didn't materialize.

KOMO-television reports a group called Emerald City Antifa announced members would protest at the United Airlines ticket because of the airline's partnership with Turkish Airlines.

Protesters said they were unhappy with Turkey's military actions.

In response, King County Sheriff deputies were on standby at the light rail station and other uniformed officers were plentiful throughout the airport.

Some sky bridges were shut down and several terminal entrances were closed.

The Port of Seattle blocked protesters from demonstrating inside the terminal because they did not apply for a permit.

A handful of protesters made a brief appearance on a parking garage directly across from the terminal and unveiled banners.

___

