Scottsbluff airport director on leave pending investigation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The director of the airport in Scottsbluff has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The airport board chairman, Bob Unzicker, said the investigation of Raul Aguallo has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Allegedly, Raul had airport employees doing some work on his house on airport time, which is inappropriate,” Unzicker told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. "State Patrol told me that because of a large caseload, it might take up to 30 days to complete the investigation.”

Associated Press attempts to reach Aguallo on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Aguallo has been director of Western Nebraska Regional Airport since Aug. 1, 2018, replacing former director Darwin Skelton.