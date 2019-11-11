Attorney: Scott Hapgood ‘cannot clear his name if he is dead’

Darien man Scott Hapgood wipes away a tear beside his wife, Kallie Hapgood, at Town Hall in Darien, Conn. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 as U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and the town show support for him in his manslaughter charge from a family vacation in Anguilla. Hapgood is facing a manslaughter charge regarding the death of a man who the family says attacked Hapgood in his hotel, forcing him to defend himself and his family. A revised autopsy report, based on new toxicology tests, determined the man died from a lethal dose of cocaine and not from injuries he sustained in the fight. U.S. Sen. Blumenthal, Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, and friends and family are asking for a fair and transparent trial, as well as guaranteed safe passage, as Hapgood returns to Anguilla to face charges. less Darien man Scott Hapgood wipes away a tear beside his wife, Kallie Hapgood, at Town Hall in Darien, Conn. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 as U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and the town show support for him in his ... more Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Attorney: Scott Hapgood ‘cannot clear his name if he is dead’ 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Death threats, concerns over a fair trial and the fear of being sent to prison have kept Scott Hapgood in the United States.

The 44-year-old Darien man faces a manslaughter charge in the killing of an Anguillan hotel worker during a violent struggle while he was on a family vacation in April.

Hapgood, who is on leave from his job as a UBS trader, skipped a court appearance on the Caribbean island Monday and could now face more charges.

“Despite the unfairness of the charge continuing, Scott has cooperated with the Anguillan legal process and has returned to the island three times for hearings in an effort to clear his name,” said Jamie Diaferia, the Hapgood family spokesman.

“But it has become progressively apparent that Scott would not receive a fair trial in Anguilla. During the process, a toxicology report was suppressed, witnesses altered their accounts and submitted new statements that were false, a revised cause of death was ignored, legal counsel was excluded from the hearing, and numerous other actions that suggested that politics are governing Scott’s case rather than the law and the facts.”

The Monday court appearance was a preliminary inquiry and the judge could have revoked Hapgood’s bail, sending him to an Anguillan jail possibly until the case is resolved.

Hapgood was originally held at Her Majesty’s Prison in Anguilla when he was denied bail in the killing of Kenny Mitchel, 27. But he was later released on bond after his attorney appealed to the High Court, sparking outrage among residents on the island. The judge who denied Hapgood’s bail in April was also scheduled to preside over Monday’s hearing.

“The guarantees of safety are essential for two reasons,” Diaferia said. “First, there is a significant likelihood Scott’s incarceration would be indefinite, as a trial may not happen for many years. Second, there is near certainty the death threats he has received will come to fruition if he were to be held in an Anguillan prison for any length of time.”

A spokesman at the Royal Anguilla Police Force said “the matter has been adjourned” until Tuesday and declined further comment.

What happens next will depend on the extradition treaty the United Kingdom has with the United States, since Anguilla is a British Territory, said Raymond Levites, a former U.S. Attorney in New York who now has a private practice specializing in criminal and international law.

"They (authorities in Anguilla) would likely file a warrant with the British Foreign Office, which would give it to United States' authorities to take him into custody," said Levites, who has offices in Westport and Manhattan.

Some countries won't extradite residents, or will consider whether the person has been properly charged and there is "some semblance" of due process in the country that is seeking the extradition, Levites said.

But in general, nations with the treaty will "respect the legal processes of the other country," Levites said.

"As far as I know, we have complied with every request for extradition from British authorities in the past several years,” he said.

Political intervention or advocacy won't have much influence on whether Hapgood gets extradited, Levites said.

"The only thing that it will guarantee is that the extradition and the warrant are looked at more closely," he said. But if Hapgood resists, the extradition process could take years, he said.

The support for Hapgood has spread beyond Darien with federal lawmakers and even President Donald Trump coming to his defense, but it remained unclear Monday whether they would fight his extradition.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was among about 100 people who gathered last month, rallying support for Hapgood outside of Darien Town Hall. Last week, Blumenthal and other federal lawmakers, including Sens. Chris Murphy, and Lindsey Graham, and U.S. Rep Jim Himes, sent a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to express their concerns for Hapgood’s “safety and fair treatment.”

In a statement released Monday, Blumenthal said refusing to return to Anguilla was a “difficult decision” for the Hapgood family.

“This difficult decision was for the family to make, and only the family could fully assess the personal risks and uncertainties,” Blumenthal said. “I worked with Senate colleagues and the State Department in seeking to assure Scott Hapgood’s physical safety and fair, transparent legal proceedings. The State Department had discussions with British and Anguillan authorities. I continue to stand ready to help the Hapgood family in any appropriate way.”

Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson said the extradition process would be handled by the State Department and his officers would not be involved.

“Our staff is aware of these latest developments in this matter and we will continue to provide reasonable, professional patrol (both general and focused) and effective response to ensure public safety,” Anderson wrote in a statement released Monday.

‘He cannot clear his name if he is dead’

The Royal Anguilla Police Force was prepared for Hapgood’s arrival, issuing a traffic advisory for the area near the Magistrate Court, but declined to provide him with extra security, according to Diaferia.

The traffic advisory was posted on a Facebook page dedicated to defending Mitchel.

“We are preparing for his arrival,” one person commented.

Another person wrote, “Wow, what a beautiful welcoming...”

Diaferia said Anguilla authorities declined to guarantee Hapgood’s safety and also refused to allow him to appear at the hearing by video.

“An inflammatory and false rhetoric has also grown around this case,” Diaferia said. “Scott was accused of perpetrating racial violence.”

The Hapgood family has said the Darien man was defending himself and his young children after Mitchel came to their room to fix a bathroom sink. Hapgood contended the sink was never broken and no one called for someone to come to their room, but he trusted Mitchel because he was wearing a hotel uniform.

The family has accused Mitchel of pulling a knife, resulting in Hapgood “fighting for his life” and being bitten multiple times, including on the face.

A revised autopsy report, based on recently released toxicology tests, determined Mitchel died from a lethal dose of cocaine and not from injuries he sustained in the fight, according to The New York Times.

“Acute cocaine toxicity could have been a potentially independent cause of death in the known circumstances,” according to Dr. Stephen King, who oversaw the autopsy.

The report described cocaine levels in Mitchel’s bloodstream “twice that commonly accepted to have a fatal outcome,” causing his lungs to fill with blood and suffocating him.

A separate analysis of the new autopsy, conducted at the request of Hapgood’s lawyers by the Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Maryland, led to a similar finding.

The revised report supports the defense’s claim Mitchel was allegedly behaving erratically and aggressively — common side effects for that level of drug use. Hapgood has said Mitchel threatened him with a knife and demanded money. Mitchel’s blood also had alcohol levels at twice the legal limit.

“We understand there will be people in Anguilla who say Scott is running from a trial. That is 100 percent false,” his international lawyer Juliya Arbisman wrote in a statement on Monday. “There is nothing Scott wants more than to clear his name and get his life back. But he cannot clear his name if he is dead, or if the legal process by which he is bound is fundamentally biased and unjust.”