Scientists decry death by 1,000 cuts for world's insects SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 3:49 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, a Monarch butterfly flies to Joe Pye weed, in Freeport, Maine. Monarch butterflies are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in a special package of studies released Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, written by 56 scientists from around the globe. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this April 20, 2020 file photo, beekeeper Sean Kennedy works to relocate a swarm of honeybees off of a fence line in a neighborhood in Anacostia, in Washington. In scientific papers released Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, scientists say they worry that the world is losing about 1% or 2% of its insects each year to climate change, insecticides, herbicide, land use changes, invasive species and light pollution. Honeybees are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in the special package of studies written by 56 scientists from around the globe. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, a Monarch butterfly pauses in a field of Goldenrod at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. In scientific papers released Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, scientists say they worry that the world is losing about 1% or 2% of its insects each year to climate change, insecticides, herbicide, land use changes, invasive species and light pollution. Monarch butterflies are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in the special package of studies written by 56 scientists from around the globe. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this May 20, 2019 file photo, honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary, in Salt Lake City. Honeybees are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in a special package of studies released Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, written by 56 scientists from around the globe. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
The world’s vital insect kingdom is undergoing “death by a thousand cuts,” the world’s top bug experts said.
Climate change, insecticides, herbicides, light pollution, invasive species and changes in agriculture and land use are causing Earth to lose probably 1% to 2% of its insects each year, said University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in the special package of 12 studies in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences written by 56 scientists from around the globe.
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN