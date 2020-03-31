Darien school superintendent gets temporary authority

Dr. Alan Addley, Schools Superintendent of Darien Dr. Alan Addley, Schools Superintendent of Darien Photo: Darien School District / Photo: Darien School District / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien school superintendent gets temporary authority 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Darien Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to give temporary powers in decision-making to the superintendent of schools.

At the March 23 Board of Education meeting, board members voted that — temporarily — if the board is unable to meet to approve certain issues that come up, then Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley will step in to make decisions.

Due to the current crisis, Board of Education members decided they’re only going to meet for essential items. However, they said they don’t want to hold up some processes that have to take place.

Board of Education member Deb Ritchie said she would like to continue financial reporting during this time.

“I’m wondering if it’s possible for the board to still receive that information on a monthly basis,” she said.

Addley said yes.

According to Board of Education Chairman Tara Ochman, Addley will keep the board “up to date in what’s going on, so we’re fully abreast of the information and we’re not playing catch-up when school opens.”

When the board decides to reconvene its regular meetings in person — on April 20 or as guided by the governor’s orders — it’ll vote to suspend policies and authorities that were granted to the superintendent during this time.

With the exception of Addley and Ochman, all other participants attended the Board of Education meeting remotely.

Watch the Board of Education meeting on Darien TV/79.

sfox@darientimes.com